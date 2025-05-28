Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) average volume reaches $3.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) on Tuesday, soared 5.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Within the past 52 weeks, TNYA’s price has moved between $0.36 and $4.60.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.19%. With a float of $134.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 97 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is 17.51%, while institutional ownership is 28.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 615. In this transaction SVP, Finance of this company sold 1,390 shares at a rate of $0.44, taking the stock ownership to the 98,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 2,937 for $0.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,300. This insider now owns 171,856 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.68 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.93 million, its volume of 1.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5097, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5581. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4765 in the near term. At $0.4991, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5224. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4306, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4073. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3847.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 73.82 million based on 162,667K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -111,130 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.