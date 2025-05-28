TEX (Terex Corp) climbed 5.85 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) was 5.85% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $44.61. A 52-week range for TEX has been $31.53 – $68.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -23.54%. With a float of $63.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.77%, operating margin of 8.65%, and the pretax margin is 5.87%.

Terex Corp (TEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Terex Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Terex Corp is 3.02%, while institutional ownership is 101.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 219,602. In this transaction President – Aerials of this company sold 5,389 shares at a rate of $40.75, taking the stock ownership to the 38,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Pres., Environmental Solutions bought 57 for $40.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,301. This insider now owns 70,993 shares in total.

Terex Corp (TEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.57% during the next five years compared to 45.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Terex Corp (TEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terex Corp (TEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 0.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Terex Corp’s (TEX) raw stochastic average was set at 83.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.79 in the near term. At $48.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.47.

Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) Key Stats

There are 66,279K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.10 billion. As of now, sales total 5,127 M while income totals 335,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,229 M while its last quarter net income were 21,000 K.