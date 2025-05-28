Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) with a beta value of 0.89 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.16% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $189.99. Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has traded in a range of $148.73-$206.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 15.75%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.66%. With a float of $65.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.54%, operating margin of 9.55%, and the pretax margin is 9.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Texas Roadhouse Inc is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 149,216. In this transaction Director of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $186.52, taking the stock ownership to the 4,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 800 for $186.52, making the entire transaction worth $149,216.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.52% during the next five years compared to 21.34% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Texas Roadhouse Inc’s (TXRH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.02.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $203.05 in the near term. At $206.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $212.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $193.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $187.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $183.93.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.26 billion has total of 66,342K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,373 M in contrast with the sum of 433,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,448 M and last quarter income was 113,660 K.