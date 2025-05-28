Therealreal Inc (REAL) average volume reaches $3.44M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.21. Over the past 52 weeks, REAL has traded in a range of $2.24-$11.38.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.02% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.66%. With a float of $90.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.09 million.

The firm has a total of 3011 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.32%, operating margin of -8.32%, and the pretax margin is -6.55%.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Luxury Goods Industry. The insider ownership of Therealreal Inc is 20.04%, while institutional ownership is 81.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18 ’25, was worth 299,376. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 51,425 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 1,275,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 102,386 for $6.90, making the entire transaction worth $706,013. This insider now owns 1,327,198 shares in total.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Therealreal Inc’s (REAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Therealreal Inc (REAL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Therealreal Inc, REAL], we can find that recorded value of 3.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Therealreal Inc’s (REAL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 99.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.88. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.78.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 618.63 million has total of 113,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 600,480 K in contrast with the sum of -134,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 160,030 K and last quarter income was 62,400 K.