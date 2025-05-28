Toast Inc (TOST) soared 0.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.59% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $42.49. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has traded in a range of $21.32-$45.56.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 52.19%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.84%. With a float of $449.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $496.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.65%, operating margin of 2.26%, and the pretax margin is 3.1%.

Toast Inc (TOST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 496,463. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,000 shares at a rate of $45.13, taking the stock ownership to the 229,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $44.74, making the entire transaction worth $3,132,093. This insider now owns 187,140 shares in total.

Toast Inc (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Toast Inc’s (TOST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc (TOST)

The latest stats from [Toast Inc, TOST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.35 million was inferior to 7.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 83.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.82. The third major resistance level sits at $44.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.58.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.73 billion has total of 498,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,960 M in contrast with the sum of 19,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,337 M and last quarter income was 56,000 K.