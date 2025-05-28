Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) last year’s performance of -9.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) on Tuesday, soared 3.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $104.26. Within the past 52 weeks, TOL’s price has moved between $86.67 and $169.52.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.97% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -6.89%. With a float of $98.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.44 million.

The firm has a total of 4900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.02%, operating margin of 18.12%, and the pretax margin is 18.55%.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 748,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $106.97, taking the stock ownership to the 118,753 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 7,000 for $108.57, making the entire transaction worth $760,000.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.15% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.24 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.48, a number that is poised to hit 3.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Toll Brothers Inc, TOL], we can find that recorded value of 2.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 39.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $109.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.27. The third major resistance level sits at $112.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.12.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.73 billion based on 99,889K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,847 M and income totals 1,571 M. The company made 1,859 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 177,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.