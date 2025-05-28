TPG Inc (TPG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.44% last month.

On Tuesday, TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) was 2.45% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $46.99. A 52-week range for TPG has been $37.52 – $72.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 30.26%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.18%. With a float of $83.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.9%, operating margin of -2.14%, and the pretax margin is 2.62%.

TPG Inc (TPG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TPG Inc stocks. The insider ownership of TPG Inc is 28.39%, while institutional ownership is 86.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 977,970,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 21,000,000 shares at a rate of $46.57, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,509 for $50.04, making the entire transaction worth $125,558. This insider now owns 290,841 shares in total.

TPG Inc (TPG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TPG Inc (TPG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc (TPG)

The latest stats from [TPG Inc, TPG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.17 million was superior to 1.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.05. The third major resistance level sits at $49.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.95. The third support level lies at $46.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

There are 369,471K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.80 billion. As of now, sales total 3,500 M while income totals 23,480 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,035 M while its last quarter net income were 25,390 K.