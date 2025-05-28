TPIC (TPI Composites Inc) climbed 13.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

on Tuesday, TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) opened higher 13.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Price fluctuations for TPIC have ranged from $0.64 to $5.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -1.03%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.83% at the time writing. With a float of $33.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.65 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.86%, operating margin of -6.56%, and the pretax margin is -13.68%.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TPI Composites Inc is 30.22%, while institutional ownership is 55.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 121,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $1.52, taking the stock ownership to the 4,397,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 66,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $95,040. This insider now owns 4,295,232 shares in total.

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Looking closely at TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, TPI Composites Inc’s (TPIC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9243, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2108. However, in the short run, TPI Composites Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4500. Second resistance stands at $1.5400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9700.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) Key Stats

There are currently 48,650K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,331 M according to its annual income of -240,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 336,160 K and its income totaled -48,310 K.