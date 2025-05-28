Transalta Corp (TAC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 527,870 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC) stock price up 3.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.15. TAC’s price has ranged from $6.78 to $14.64 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 7.94%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.60%. With a float of $294.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $296.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1205 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.44%, operating margin of 13.4%, and the pretax margin is 3.8%.

Transalta Corp (TAC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. The insider ownership of Transalta Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.33%.

Transalta Corp (TAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.63% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Transalta Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transalta Corp (TAC)

The latest stats from [Transalta Corp, TAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.41 million was inferior to 1.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Transalta Corp’s (TAC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.68. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.91.

Transalta Corp (NYSE: TAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.80 billion, the company has a total of 296,450K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,076 M while annual income is 167,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 527,870 K while its latest quarter income was 32,030 K.