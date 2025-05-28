TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 648,670 K

On Tuesday, TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) was 4.16% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.59. A 52-week range for TTMI has been $15.77 – $30.41.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.07% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.29%. With a float of $98.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.62 million.

In an organization with 16400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.61%, operating margin of 5.96%, and the pretax margin is 4.4%.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TTM Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of TTM Technologies Inc is 2.91%, while institutional ownership is 99.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 802,415. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP, President sold 24,972 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $749,160. This insider now owns 173,026 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.45. However, in the short run, TTM Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.09. Second resistance stands at $30.41. The third major resistance level sits at $31.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.23.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

There are 101,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.03 billion. As of now, sales total 2,443 M while income totals 56,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 648,670 K while its last quarter net income were 32,180 K.