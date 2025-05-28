TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 648,670 K

On Tuesday, TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) was 4.16% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.59. A 52-week range for TTMI has been $15.77 – $30.41.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here.


Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.07% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.29%. With a float of $98.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.62 million.

In an organization with 16400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.61%, operating margin of 5.96%, and the pretax margin is 4.4%.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TTM Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of TTM Technologies Inc is 2.91%, while institutional ownership is 99.06%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 802,415. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP, President sold 24,972 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $749,160. This insider now owns 173,026 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.45. However, in the short run, TTM Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.09. Second resistance stands at $30.41. The third major resistance level sits at $31.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.23.

TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

There are 101,630K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.03 billion. As of now, sales total 2,443 M while income totals 56,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 648,670 K while its last quarter net income were 32,180 K.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Newsdaemon.com is a Business and Stock news website that covers extensive information on Stock markets and Equities. One of the key emphases of this portal is to widen readers’ knowledge of public and private capital sharing, both in updates and broad analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright © 2024 News Daemon, All rights reserved.

https://www.twitch.tv/istanaslot
https://www.twitch.tv/istanaslot/about
https://www.root-me.org/istanaslots?lang=de
https://www.webwiki.it/slot-istana.homes
https://www.webwiki.it/istanaslot1.click
http://www.ctump.edu.vn/Default.aspx?tabid=115&userId=31657
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/istanaslot999/
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/cabehijau228899/
https://lkc.hp.com/member/istanatigacom20617#
https://talk.plesk.com/members/erlinapaten.326468/#about
https://winkeyless.kr/forums/users/erlinapaten777/
https://www.dashxl.net/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=25007
https://nowewyrazy.uw.edu.pl/profil/erlinapaten
https://njit-connect.njit.edu/rwd/responsive-discussion-board?dgs3235=0
https://www.ottawaks.gov/profile/erlinapaten777/profile
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/erlinapaten777/
https://profile.hatena.ne.jp/sripaten77/
https://minecraftcommand.science/profile/isatanaslot
https://istanaslot.gallery.ru/
https://ingmac.ru/forum/?PAGE_NAME=profile_view&UID=38265
https://tapchivatuyentap.tlu.edu.vn/Activity-Feed/My-Profile/UserId/31177
https://hackerone.com/istanaslots?type=user
https://sito.libero.it/istanaslot/2024/03/08/situs-slot-gacor-terpercaya-istanaslot/
https://medium.com/@helmipaten777/kenikmatan-dan-keuntungan-di-situs-slot-unggul-87013fe15e43
https://istanaslotonline.mystrikingly.com/
https://lwccareers.lindsey.edu/profiles/4387232-erlina-paten
https://www.intensedebate.com/people/erlinapaten
https://lwccareers.lindsey.edu/profiles/4387362-istana-tiga
https://www.instapaper.com/p/13968599
http://erictorbranddhrif.dinstudio.se/guest_5.html
https://meetsurrogatemothers.com/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://istanaslotonline.brizy.site/
https://www.gta5-mods.com/users/erlinapaten
http://empyrethegame.com/forum/memberlist.php?mode=viewprofile&u=290427
https://www.noranetworks.io/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://www.twitch.tv/sripaten77
https://www.twitch.tv/sripaten77/about
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/user/sripaten77/
https://nmpeoplesrepublick.com/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://geofirma.es/foro/perfil/erlinapaten/
https://coub.com/a5149db04a2196033bd4
https://www.provenexpert.com/istanaslots1/
https://sway.cloud.microsoft/oRpnglAErd1dPUjk
https://www.pexels.com/@istana-slots-1083178051/
https://disqus.com/by/disqus_XMM2o30xKu/about/
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/istana.slot6484/vizzes
http://fablero.ucoz.ru/index/8-155439
https://www.nicovideo.jp/user/132407776
https://qna.habr.com/user/sripaten
http://istanaslot.wikidot.com/
https://sketchfab.com/istanaslots1
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/istanaslots1
https://band.us/band/94253255/intro
https://www.kaggle.com/sripaten
https://openlibrary.org/people/sripaten
https://starity.hu/profil/433168-sripaten/
https://www.dibiz.com/sripaten77
https://forum.mush.com.br/user/sripaten
https://uxfol.io/p/ffaa1567/02cafe18
https://visual.ly/users/sripaten77/portfolio
https://www.openstreetmap.org/user/sripaten
https://istanaselot.blog.ss-blog.jp/
https://www.imdb.com/user/ur178793910
https://ferrariformula1.hu/community/profile/erlinapaten/
https://spaceballs-nrw.de/forum/profile/erlinapaten/
https://forum.index.hu/User/UserDescription?u=1985712
https://members.breal.tv/members/erlinapaten/
https://www.tumblr.com/sripaten/745080779151917056/istanaslot-situs-resmi-slot-gacor-no-1-indonesia?source=share
https://www.behance.net/sripaten
https://www.zillow.com/profile/mariapaten777
https://www.walkscore.com/people/123056346531/istana-slot
https://support.advancedcustomfields.com/forums/users/sripaten77/
https://www.wantedly.com/id/rima_paten
https://community.sw.siemens.com/s/feed/0D5Vb0000040o0wKAA
https://conifer.rhizome.org/sripaten
https://sripaten.rajce.idnes.cz/
https://sripaten.rajce.idnes.cz/profil/informace
https://telegra.ph/ISTANASLOT-situs-slot-gacor-03-19
https://telegra.ph/Situs-Resmi-ISTANASLOT-03-19
https://qiita.com/sripaten
https://vocal.media/authors/sripaten
https://myanimelist.net/profile/sripaten
https://glitch.com/@sripaten77
https://www.magcloud.com/user/sripaten
https://www.producthunt.com/@sripaten
https://lwccareers.lindsey.edu/profiles/4429800-sri-paten
https://hackmd.io/@sripaten/SyegSmuCa
https://www.twitch.tv/suhartopaten
https://www.twitch.tv/suhartopaten/about
https://link.space/@istanaslots1
https://heylink.me/istanaslots1/
https://taplink.cc/istanaslots1
https://mforum1.cari.com.my/home.php?mod=space&uid=2895317&do=blog&quickforward=1&id=497854#google_vignette
https://direct.me/istanaslots1
https://sway.cloud.microsoft/lQQxT7TtBx1sAIsY
https://mez.ink/istanaslot1
http://149.28.149.176/
http://45.32.126.181/
istanaslot
istanaslot
istanaslot
https://istana-slot.site/
http://128.199.92.209/
istanaimpian2
istanaimpian3
sohib slot
kungfu4d2
News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.