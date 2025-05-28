Twilio Inc (TWLO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.01 million

On Tuesday, Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) was 3.05% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $113.49. A 52-week range for TWLO has been $52.51 – $151.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 33.43%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.42%. With a float of $144.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5535 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.25%, operating margin of 0.27%, and the pretax margin is -0.37%.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Twilio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc is 5.05%, while institutional ownership is 80.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 249,794. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,156 shares at a rate of $115.86, taking the stock ownership to the 164,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,156 for $115.86, making the entire transaction worth $249,794.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.36% during the next five years compared to 22.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Twilio Inc (TWLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.12 million, its volume of 2.29 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.92.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 52.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $117.87 in the near term. At $118.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $120.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $112.41.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

There are 152,634K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.86 billion. As of now, sales total 4,458 M while income totals -109,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,172 M while its last quarter net income were 20,020 K.