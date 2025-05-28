Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.22%

On Tuesday, Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) was 4.07% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.26. A 52-week range for TWST has been $27.12 – $60.90.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 42.89% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.93%. With a float of $56.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.86 million.

In an organization with 923 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.7%, operating margin of -57.86%, and the pretax margin is -55.03%.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Twist Bioscience Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corp is 5.42%, while institutional ownership is 110.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 15,796. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 531 shares at a rate of $29.75, taking the stock ownership to the 105,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s SVP of Human Resources sold 632 for $29.75, making the entire transaction worth $18,800. This insider now owns 128,748 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.71% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 1.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corp’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 8.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.99. However, in the short run, Twist Bioscience Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.85. Second resistance stands at $30.28. The third major resistance level sits at $31.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.88. The third support level lies at $27.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

There are 59,916K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.76 billion. As of now, sales total 312,970 K while income totals -208,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 92,790 K while its last quarter net income were -39,330 K.