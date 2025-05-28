Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) with a beta value of 1.03 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) was 3.51% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $407.04. A 52-week range for ULTA has been $309.01 – $460.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.46% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.60%. With a float of $45.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.97 million.

The firm has a total of 58000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.84%, operating margin of 13.88%, and the pretax margin is 13.99%.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ulta Beauty Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 96.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 01 ’25, was worth 332,984. In this transaction GC, Chief Risk & Compl. Ofc. of this company sold 902 shares at a rate of $369.16, taking the stock ownership to the 7,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 902 for $369.16, making the entire transaction worth $332,984.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.22% during the next five years compared to 15.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.37, a number that is poised to hit 5.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ulta Beauty Inc, ULTA], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.43.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 74.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $378.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $382.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $426.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $430.88. The third major resistance level sits at $438.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $413.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $405.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $401.05.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

There are 45,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.02 billion. As of now, sales total 11,296 M while income totals 1,201 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,488 M while its last quarter net income were 393,270 K.