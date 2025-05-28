UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 904,170 K

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF) on Tuesday, soared 3.75% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $101.50. Within the past 52 weeks, UMBF’s price has moved between $78.56 and $129.94.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 17.76%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.99%. With a float of $72.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3698 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 91.99%, operating margin of 55.42%, and the pretax margin is 28.67%.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UMB Financial Corp is 4.29%, while institutional ownership is 87.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 21,597. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $107.99, taking the stock ownership to the 24,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 691 for $108.07, making the entire transaction worth $74,674.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 12.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF) Trading Performance Indicators

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

The latest stats from [UMB Financial Corp, UMBF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.5 million was inferior to 0.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, UMB Financial Corp’s (UMBF) raw stochastic average was set at 55.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.88. The third major resistance level sits at $110.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.32.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: UMBF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.99 billion based on 75,919K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,799 M and income totals 441,240 K. The company made 904,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 81,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.