United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 91,070 M

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) on Tuesday, soared 2.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $95.37. Within the past 52 weeks, UPS’s price has moved between $90.55 and $148.15.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.63%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.66%. With a float of $733.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $846.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 490000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.12%, operating margin of 9.36%, and the pretax margin is 8.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Parcel Service, Inc is 13.37%, while institutional ownership is 60.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 78,349. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’24, when Company’s President, US Operations sold 10,000 for $137.10, making the entire transaction worth $1,371,022. This insider now owns 36,769 shares in total.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.68% during the next five years compared to 5.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.09 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS)

The latest stats from [United Parcel Service, Inc, UPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.92 million was inferior to 6.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service, Inc’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.85. The third major resistance level sits at $99.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 82.61 billion based on 846,798K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 91,070 M and income totals 5,782 M. The company made 21,546 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,187 M in sales during its previous quarter.