United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS) with a beta value of 1.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with United Parks & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PRKS) stock price up 3.80% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $45.76. PRKS’s price has ranged from $37.68 to $60.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 38.79%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.28%. With a float of $53.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.9%, operating margin of 26.71%, and the pretax margin is 16.98%.

United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of United Parks & Resorts Inc is 2.02%, while institutional ownership is 124.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 51,469. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 7,008 for $48.90, making the entire transaction worth $342,691. This insider now owns 11,050 shares in total.

United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.21% during the next five years compared to 27.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parks & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PRKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Parks & Resorts Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parks & Resorts Inc (PRKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 0.73 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, United Parks & Resorts Inc’s (PRKS) raw stochastic average was set at 42.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.94 in the near term. At $48.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.71.

United Parks & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PRKS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.61 billion, the company has a total of 54,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,725 M while annual income is 227,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 286,950 K while its latest quarter income was -16,130 K.