Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.74 million

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.30% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.26. Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has traded in a range of $20.60-$96.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 57.98%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 827.84%. With a float of $82.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.03%, operating margin of -14.94%, and the pretax margin is -9.18%.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upstart Holdings Inc is 13.27%, while institutional ownership is 63.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 59,215. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 764 for $46.96, making the entire transaction worth $35,874. This insider now owns 25,963 shares in total.

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 827.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Looking closely at Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST), its last 5-days average volume was 4.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.37.

During the past 100 days, Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.50. However, in the short run, Upstart Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.42. Second resistance stands at $49.18. The third major resistance level sits at $50.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.01.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.53 billion has total of 95,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 636,530 K in contrast with the sum of -128,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,370 K and last quarter income was -2,450 K.