Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) is 17.57% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Upstream Bio Inc (NASDAQ: UPB) was 5.02% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. A 52-week range for UPB has been $5.14 – $29.46.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 47.97% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.97%. With a float of $19.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.64 million.

In an organization with 52 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -4127.35%, and the pretax margin is -3448.69%.

Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Upstream Bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Upstream Bio Inc is 63.99%, while institutional ownership is 48.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 15 ’24, was worth 14,025,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 825,000 shares at a rate of $17.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,554,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 15 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 825,000 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $14,025,000. This insider now owns 4,554,873 shares in total.

Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upstream Bio Inc (NASDAQ: UPB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Upstream Bio Inc (UPB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 47.43.

Technical Analysis of Upstream Bio Inc (UPB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Upstream Bio Inc’s (UPB) raw stochastic average was set at 32.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Upstream Bio Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.94. Second resistance stands at $10.25. The third major resistance level sits at $10.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.91. The third support level lies at $8.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Upstream Bio Inc (NASDAQ: UPB) Key Stats

There are 53,794K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 517.50 million. As of now, sales total 2,370 K while income totals -62,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 570 K while its last quarter net income were -27,270 K.