UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) volume exceeds 2.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

on Tuesday, UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) opened lower -6.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Price fluctuations for URGN have ranged from $3.42 to $20.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 13165.79%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.06% at the time writing. With a float of $38.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 235 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 89.68%, operating margin of -117.51%, and the pretax margin is -147.23%.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd is 15.66%, while institutional ownership is 91.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31 ’25, was worth 50,698. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 4,551 shares at a rate of $11.14, taking the stock ownership to the 145,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 7,379 for $11.14, making the entire transaction worth $82,202. This insider now owns 26,468 shares in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.06% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.8 million, its volume of 4.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 271.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.16 in the near term. At $4.39, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.42.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

There are currently 46,107K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 181.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 90,400 K according to its annual income of -126,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,250 K and its income totaled -43,840 K.