Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is -0.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) on Tuesday, soared 6.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.26. Within the past 52 weeks, UTZ’s price has moved between $11.53 and $18.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.37%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.01%. With a float of $70.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.88%, operating margin of 3.88%, and the pretax margin is 3.22%.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Utz Brands Inc is 18.02%, while institutional ownership is 87.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 94,472. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $11.81, taking the stock ownership to the 22,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain bought 5,000 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $59,815. This insider now owns 58,717 shares in total.

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.89% during the next five years compared to 5.56% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.91 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

The latest stats from [Utz Brands Inc, UTZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was inferior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Utz Brands Inc’s (UTZ) raw stochastic average was set at 35.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.55. The third major resistance level sits at $14.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.03. The third support level lies at $11.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.84 billion based on 141,410K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,409 M and income totals 15,970 K. The company made 352,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.