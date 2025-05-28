Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) volume exceeds 0.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) stock price up 3.02% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.20. VECO’s price has ranged from $16.92 to $49.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.66%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.02%. With a float of $58.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1231 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 41.58%, operating margin of 8.4%, and the pretax margin is 8.6%.

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Veeco Instruments Inc is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 51,600. In this transaction SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $20.64, taking the stock ownership to the 82,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,500 for $20.62, making the entire transaction worth $51,542.

Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Veeco Instruments Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

Looking closely at Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.50. However, in the short run, Veeco Instruments Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.08. Second resistance stands at $20.38. The third major resistance level sits at $20.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.86.

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.19 billion, the company has a total of 58,292K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 717,300 K while annual income is 73,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 167,290 K while its latest quarter income was 11,950 K.