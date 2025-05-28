Verisign Inc (VRSN) average volume reaches $950.43K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $279.76. Over the past 52 weeks, VRSN has traded in a range of $168.79-$288.95.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 4.82%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.82%. With a float of $92.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 932 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 87.83%, operating margin of 67.95%, and the pretax margin is 65.15%.

Verisign Inc (VRSN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Verisign Inc is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 96.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 141,282. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Board Member proposed sale 25,000 for $280.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,012,500.

Verisign Inc (VRSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.88% during the next five years compared to 9.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verisign Inc’s (VRSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verisign Inc (VRSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.89 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.06.

During the past 100 days, Verisign Inc’s (VRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $261.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $213.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $279.86 in the near term. At $290.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $297.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $262.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $254.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $244.64.

Verisign Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.31 billion has total of 93,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,557 M in contrast with the sum of 785,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 402,300 K and last quarter income was 199,300 K.