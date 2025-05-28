Vertex Inc (VERX) is expecting -6.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.14% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.94. Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has traded in a range of $30.26-$60.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 15.71%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.75%. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.54%, operating margin of 0.5%, and the pretax margin is 1.42%.

Vertex Inc (VERX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Vertex Inc is 59.76%, while institutional ownership is 49.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 218,690. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,755 shares at a rate of $38.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 363,116 for $37.32, making the entire transaction worth $13,553,207. This insider now owns 989,411 shares in total.

Vertex Inc (VERX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vertex Inc’s (VERX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.98. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Inc (VERX)

Looking closely at Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Inc’s (VERX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.46. However, in the short run, Vertex Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.01. Second resistance stands at $40.51. The third major resistance level sits at $41.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.06.

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.26 billion has total of 158,183K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 666,780 K in contrast with the sum of -52,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 177,060 K and last quarter income was 11,130 K.