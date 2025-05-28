VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.87 million

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) on Tuesday, soared 0.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $31.47. Within the past 52 weeks, VICI’s price has moved between $27.49 and $34.24.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 35.57% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.89%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.29%, operating margin of 90.1%, and the pretax margin is 69.02%.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 101.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12 ’24, was worth 420,125. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $33.61, taking the stock ownership to the 33,187 shares.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.89% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to 15.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VICI Properties Inc, VICI], we can find that recorded value of 5.69 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 62.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.08. The third major resistance level sits at $32.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.19.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.55 billion based on 1,056,707K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,849 M and income totals 2,679 M. The company made 984,200 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 543,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.