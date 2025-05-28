Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) on Tuesday, soared 3.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. Within the past 52 weeks, VIR’s price has moved between $4.32 and $14.45.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 423.44% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.37%. With a float of $89.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 408 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.7%, operating margin of -3081.35%, and the pretax margin is -2950.89%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vir Biotechnology Inc is 35.52%, while institutional ownership is 54.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 474,239. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 79,712 shares at a rate of $5.95, taking the stock ownership to the 769,505 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer and Director proposed sale 79,712 for $5.95, making the entire transaction worth $474,239.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.19% during the next five years compared to -18.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.79 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vir Biotechnology Inc’s (VIR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.74 in the near term. At $4.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.28.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 644.19 million based on 138,238K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 74,210 K and income totals -521,960 K. The company made 3,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -120,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.