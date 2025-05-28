Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 32.67% last month.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) on Tuesday, soared 3.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $19.81. Within the past 52 weeks, WRBY’s price has moved between $12.46 and $28.68.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 16.27% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.18%. With a float of $96.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3780 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.79%, operating margin of -2.83%, and the pretax margin is -1.51%.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Warby Parker Inc is 20.38%, while institutional ownership is 78.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 658,153. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,073 shares at a rate of $19.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,869 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 33,073 for $19.90, making the entire transaction worth $658,153.

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.42% during the next five years compared to 19.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.28 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) saw its 5-day average volume 5.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Warby Parker Inc’s (WRBY) raw stochastic average was set at 46.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.03 in the near term. At $21.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.45. The third support level lies at $19.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.50 billion based on 104,503K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 771,320 K and income totals -20,390 K. The company made 223,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.