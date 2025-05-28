Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.79%

On Tuesday, Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) was 6.60% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $45.29. A 52-week range for HCC has been $38.00 – $75.53.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.74% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -84.81%. With a float of $51.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1336 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.49%, operating margin of 6.7%, and the pretax margin is 8.58%.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Warrior Met Coal Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Warrior Met Coal Inc is 2.39%, while institutional ownership is 108.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 84,270. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 1,815 shares at a rate of $46.43, taking the stock ownership to the 188,933 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08 ’24, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 1,222 for $75.05, making the entire transaction worth $91,711. This insider now owns 332,599 shares in total.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.67% during the next five years compared to -3.96% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Warrior Met Coal Inc’s (HCC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.35 in the near term. At $50.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.82. The third support level lies at $43.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) Key Stats

There are 52,559K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.54 billion. As of now, sales total 1,525 M while income totals 250,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 299,940 K while its last quarter net income were -8,170 K.