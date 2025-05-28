Wayfair Inc (W) is 27.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) was 13.37% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $36.20. A 52-week range for W has been $20.41 – $63.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 7.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 366.17%. With a float of $94.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.47%, operating margin of -2.93%, and the pretax margin is -2.93%.

Wayfair Inc (W) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wayfair Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Wayfair Inc is 26.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 2,952,813. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 72,490 for $40.39, making the entire transaction worth $2,928,191.

Wayfair Inc (W) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 366.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 152.91% during the next five years compared to 17.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wayfair Inc (W) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wayfair Inc (W)

The latest stats from [Wayfair Inc, W] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.78 million was inferior to 5.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Wayfair Inc’s (W) raw stochastic average was set at 67.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.85. The third major resistance level sits at $46.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.43. The third support level lies at $34.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Key Stats

There are 128,315K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.27 billion. As of now, sales total 11,851 M while income totals -492,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,730 M while its last quarter net income were -113,000 K.