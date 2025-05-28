Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.21 million

On Tuesday, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) was 2.38% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $25.23. A 52-week range for WY has been $24.10 – $34.03.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.68% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.34%. With a float of $722.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $725.67 million.

The firm has a total of 9440 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.01%, operating margin of 11.37%, and the pretax margin is 5.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Weyerhaeuser Co stocks. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Co is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 90.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13 ’24, was worth 249,676. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,800 shares at a rate of $32.01, taking the stock ownership to the 17,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 27 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $30.77, making the entire transaction worth $369,252. This insider now owns 46,729 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Co, WY], we can find that recorded value of 3.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Co’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.27. The third major resistance level sits at $26.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.82.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

There are 725,273K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.73 billion. As of now, sales total 7,124 M while income totals 396,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,763 M while its last quarter net income were 83,000 K.