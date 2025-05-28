WHR (Whirlpool Corp) climbed 3.09 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) was 3.09% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $77.28. A 52-week range for WHR has been $73.72 – $135.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.26%. With a float of $54.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.00 million.

The firm has a total of 44000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.14%, operating margin of 3.53%, and the pretax margin is 0.33%.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Whirlpool Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Whirlpool Corp is 2.69%, while institutional ownership is 87.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’24, was worth 1,100,900. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $110.09, taking the stock ownership to the 197,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $109.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,096,400.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Whirlpool Corp (WHR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Whirlpool Corp, WHR], we can find that recorded value of 1.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR) raw stochastic average was set at 9.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.13. The third major resistance level sits at $82.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $76.45.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Key Stats

There are 55,610K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.43 billion. As of now, sales total 16,607 M while income totals -323,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,621 M while its last quarter net income were 72,000 K.