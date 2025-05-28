WisdomTree Inc (WT) posted a -1.62% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Tuesday, WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) was 3.42% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.37. A 52-week range for WT has been $7.47 – $12.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.20%. With a float of $128.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.23%, operating margin of 32.69%, and the pretax margin is 22.31%.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WisdomTree Inc stocks. The insider ownership of WisdomTree Inc is 8.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 897,909. In this transaction Head of Europe of this company sold 90,980 shares at a rate of $9.87, taking the stock ownership to the 221,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 90,980 for $9.87, making the entire transaction worth $897,972.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WisdomTree Inc (WT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WisdomTree Inc (WT)

Looking closely at WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, WisdomTree Inc’s (WT) raw stochastic average was set at 72.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. However, in the short run, WisdomTree Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.78. Second resistance stands at $9.88. The third major resistance level sits at $10.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.25.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Key Stats

There are 147,031K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.42 billion. As of now, sales total 427,740 K while income totals 66,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 108,080 K while its last quarter net income were 24,630 K.