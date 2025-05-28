Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) volume exceeds 1.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Tuesday, Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) was 6.60% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.36. A 52-week range for WWW has been $9.58 – $24.64.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.69% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.18%. With a float of $79.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.04 million.

In an organization with 3100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.24%, operating margin of 5.67%, and the pretax margin is 5.03%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wolverine World Wide, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Wolverine World Wide, Inc is 1.96%, while institutional ownership is 106.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 3,206,831. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 9,515 for $16.34, making the entire transaction worth $155,495.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.53% during the next five years compared to -16.72% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wolverine World Wide, Inc (WWW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s (WWW) raw stochastic average was set at 52.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.20. However, in the short run, Wolverine World Wide, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.74. Second resistance stands at $18.04. The third major resistance level sits at $18.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.93.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) Key Stats

There are 81,044K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,755 M while income totals 47,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 412,300 K while its last quarter net income were 11,100 K.