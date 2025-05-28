Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) soared 7.61 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

on Tuesday, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) opened higher 7.61% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Price fluctuations for WKHS have ranged from $0.81 to $55.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 181.89% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 69.92% at the time writing. With a float of $9.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.47 million.

In an organization with 143 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -272.43%, operating margin of -1064.5%, and the pretax margin is -1578.17%.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc is 0.84%, while institutional ownership is 2.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17 ’25, was worth 131. In this transaction VP, Supply Chain Management of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 470 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120 for $1.31, making the entire transaction worth $157. This insider now owns 823 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -45.16, a number that is poised to hit -3.98 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3443, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.5656. However, in the short run, Workhorse Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9641. Second resistance stands at $0.9921. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0341. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8941, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8521. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8241.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are currently 9,473K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,620 K according to its annual income of -101,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 640 K and its income totaled -20,640 K.