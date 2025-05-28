Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) 20 Days SMA touches 5.46%: The odds favor the bear

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) on Tuesday, soared 8.93% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.40. Within the past 52 weeks, XPOF’s price has moved between $6.64 and $18.95.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 675.00%. With a float of $26.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.78 million.

The firm has a total of 432 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.97%, operating margin of -10.88%, and the pretax margin is -30.45%.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Xponential Fitness Inc is 23.81%, while institutional ownership is 83.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’24, was worth 39,842,429. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,595,598 shares at a rate of $15.35, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,352,047 for $15.35, making the entire transaction worth $20,753,921.

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 675.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Xponential Fitness Inc, XPOF], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Xponential Fitness Inc’s (XPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 20.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $10.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.93.

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 443.91 million based on 48,665K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 320,350 K and income totals -64,950 K. The company made 76,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.