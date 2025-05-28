Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,981 M

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) on Tuesday, soared 1.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $42.62. Within the past 52 weeks, YUMC’s price has moved between $28.50 and $53.99.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.64% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.61%. With a float of $360.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.00 million.

In an organization with 350000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.94%, operating margin of 10.48%, and the pretax margin is 11.82%.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yum China Holdings Inc is 3.57%, while institutional ownership is 89.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 202,359. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $50.59, taking the stock ownership to the 52,075 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 37,252 for $49.71, making the entire transaction worth $1,851,667. This insider now owns 382,657 shares in total.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.30% during the next five years compared to 4.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Yum China Holdings Inc’s (YUMC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.88. However, in the short run, Yum China Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.65. Second resistance stands at $44.07. The third major resistance level sits at $44.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.80.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.14 billion based on 373,324K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,303 M and income totals 911,000 K. The company made 2,981 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 292,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.