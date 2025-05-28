ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (ZK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.36%

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE: ZK) stock price down -6.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $29.17. ZK’s price has ranged from $13.00 to $33.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 146.49% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.72%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 17439 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.39%, operating margin of -22.75%, and the pretax margin is -7.64%.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (ZK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 1,569,150. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s vice president proposed sale 42,491 for $28.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,212,268.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (ZK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.72% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE: ZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE: ZK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR’s (ZK) raw stochastic average was set at 61.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.98 in the near term. At $28.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.67. The third support level lies at $26.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. ADR (NYSE: ZK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.93 billion, the company has a total of 254,197K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,400 M while annual income is -880,030 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,034 M while its latest quarter income was -99,000 K.