Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,679 M

On Tuesday, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) was 1.69% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $92.64. A 52-week range for ZBH has been $89.92 – $117.44.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.55% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.28%. With a float of $197.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.90 million.

In an organization with 17000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.36%, operating margin of 13.04%, and the pretax margin is 10.67%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 94.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 150,649. In this transaction SVP and CHRO of this company sold 1,443 shares at a rate of $104.40, taking the stock ownership to the 8,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,443 for $104.40, making the entire transaction worth $150,653.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.13% during the next five years compared to -4.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.09 million. That was better than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s (ZBH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $106.04. However, in the short run, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $94.79. Second resistance stands at $95.36. The third major resistance level sits at $96.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) Key Stats

There are 197,848K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.64 billion. As of now, sales total 7,679 M while income totals 903,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,909 M while its last quarter net income were 182,000 K.