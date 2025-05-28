Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 388,800 K

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.53. Over the past 52 weeks, ZWS has traded in a range of $27.74-$41.15.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 0.51% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.79%. With a float of $148.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.52 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.25%, operating margin of 16.06%, and the pretax margin is 13.21%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp is 11.57%, while institutional ownership is 91.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 261,170. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $37.31, taking the stock ownership to the 382,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s VP-Zurn Business Systems sold 25,921 for $37.19, making the entire transaction worth $964,002. This insider now owns 94,132 shares in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.78% during the next five years compared to -7.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s (ZWS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s (ZWS) raw stochastic average was set at 76.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.52. However, in the short run, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.36. Second resistance stands at $37.79. The third major resistance level sits at $38.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.92.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.21 billion has total of 168,252K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,567 M in contrast with the sum of 160,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 388,800 K and last quarter income was 43,600 K.