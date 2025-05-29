374Water Inc (SCWO) 14-day ATR is 0.06: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 35.99% to $0.47, before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCWO posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.99.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1254.02% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3098, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8141.

374Water Inc (SCWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry. 374Water Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.85%, in contrast to 12.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 40,000 shares at the rate of 0.32, making the entire transaction reach 12,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,593. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 49,593 for 0.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,878. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,593 in total.

374Water Inc (SCWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 374Water Inc (SCWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.41. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 102.58.

In the same vein, SCWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of 374Water Inc (SCWO)

[374Water Inc, SCWO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.0698.

Raw Stochastic average of 374Water Inc (SCWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 152.69% that was higher than 105.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.