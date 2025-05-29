A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) as it 5-day change was 13.55%

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) established initial surge of 19.12% at $2.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $2.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANVS posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$17.88.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -73.95%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.35 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.07.

Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Annovis Bio Inc industry. Annovis Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.45%, in contrast to 15.84% institutional ownership.

Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Annovis Bio Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.95% and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -73.95% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.68. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21.

In the same vein, ANVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Annovis Bio Inc, ANVS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.48% that was lower than 109.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.