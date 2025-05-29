A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) as it 5-day change was -8.37%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.72% to $16.31, before settling in for the price of $16.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICHR posted a 52-week range of $15.38-$42.70.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.40% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 325.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $556.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.75.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Ichor Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.13%, in contrast to 96.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 08 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 16.86, making the entire transaction reach 168,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 285,594. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14 ’25, Company’s Director sold 78,128 for 31.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,498,533. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,559 in total.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Ichor Holdings Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 325.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in the upcoming year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.32. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.36.

In the same vein, ICHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

[Ichor Holdings Ltd, ICHR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.95% that was lower than 92.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.