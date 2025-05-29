A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) as it 5-day change was -5.92%

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.63% at $28.29, before settling in for the price of $28.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEGN posted a 52-week range of $27.34-$60.87.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 71.28% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.88.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.44%, in contrast to 46.48% institutional ownership.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.07. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.15.

In the same vein, LEGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.38% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.48% that was higher than 53.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.