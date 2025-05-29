A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) as it 5-day change was -11.68%

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) flaunted slowness of -5.95% at $1.74, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAT posted a 52-week range of $1.66-$5.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 306.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -265.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $358.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.4730, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6259.

Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vivid Seats Inc industry. Vivid Seats Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.14%, in contrast to 51.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 14,476 shares at the rate of 1.99, making the entire transaction reach 28,807 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 151,194. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,366 for 1.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,828 in total.

Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vivid Seats Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -265.82% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, SEAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vivid Seats Inc, SEAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.1559.

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.74% that was lower than 106.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.