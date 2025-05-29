A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) as it 5-day change was 4.31%

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 6.60% to $0.94, before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XLO posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$1.70.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -11.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $48.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7750, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8871.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 68.30%, in contrast to 8.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,954 shares at the rate of 0.98, making the entire transaction reach 6,841 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,421. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 02 ’25, Company’s SVP, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING sold 1,803 for 0.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,774. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,197 in total.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.04% and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -11.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.31.

In the same vein, XLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO)

[Xilio Therapeutics Inc, XLO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.0918.

Raw Stochastic average of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 239.49% that was higher than 184.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.