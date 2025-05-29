A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Zoetis Inc (ZTS) as it 5-day change was 1.07%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.52% at $165.40, before settling in for the price of $166.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTS posted a 52-week range of $139.70-$200.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $446.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $444.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $157.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $172.18.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Zoetis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 95.93% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 326 for 170.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,781 in total.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.15% and is forecasted to reach 6.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zoetis Inc (ZTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.70, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.28.

In the same vein, ZTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.55% While, its Average True Range was 3.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Zoetis Inc (ZTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.12% that was lower than 31.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.