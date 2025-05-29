A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.23

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -6.33% at $64.23, before settling in for the price of $68.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AOS posted a 52-week range of $58.83-$92.44.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.45.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. A.O. Smith Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.59%, in contrast to 80.41% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27 ’25, this organization’s SVP – Global Operations sold 3,460 shares at the rate of 66.51, making the entire transaction reach 230,144 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 07 ’25, Company’s SVP – President NA Water Treat sold 419 for 65.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,507. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,749 in total.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

A.O. Smith Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for A.O. Smith Corp (AOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.96, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.45.

In the same vein, AOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.86 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.95% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.38% that was higher than 28.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.