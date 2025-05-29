Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) 14-day ATR is 0.35: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) flaunted slowness of -3.20% at $7.86, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $8.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABL posted a 52-week range of $6.34-$12.40.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 18.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $95.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $751.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.49.

Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Abacus Global Management Inc industry. Abacus Global Management Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 64.32%, in contrast to 28.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20 ’24, this organization’s Co-Founder and President sold 75,800 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 606,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,361,500. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20 ’24, Company’s Co-Founder and President sold 75,800 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 606,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,014,154 in total.

Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Abacus Global Management Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.59% and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.85% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.49.

In the same vein, ABL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Abacus Global Management Inc, ABL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.74% that was lower than 44.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.