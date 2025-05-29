Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.1694: Right on the Precipice

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) established initial surge of 10.62% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASNS posted a 52-week range of $0.42-$4.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.18%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7558, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1694.

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Actelis Networks Inc industry. Actelis Networks Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.52%, in contrast to 4.48% institutional ownership.

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Actelis Networks Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.24% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, ASNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Actelis Networks Inc, ASNS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.0643.

Raw Stochastic average of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.53% that was lower than 109.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.