Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) PE Ratio stood at $23.11: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) flaunted slowness of -1.91% at $19.51, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $19.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADMA posted a 52-week range of $9.35-$25.67.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 71.73%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $238.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.61.

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Adma Biologics Inc industry. Adma Biologics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.49%, in contrast to 86.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,779 shares at the rate of 20.32, making the entire transaction reach 158,069 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 114,830. Preceding that transaction, on May 22 ’25, Company’s Director sold 1,221 for 20.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,567. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,830 in total.

Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Adma Biologics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in the upcoming year.

Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.11, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.14. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.39.

In the same vein, ADMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Adma Biologics Inc, ADMA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.96.

Raw Stochastic average of Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.25% that was lower than 61.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.