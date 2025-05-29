Aflac Inc (AFL) last month performance of -5.99% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) flaunted slowness of -1.37% at $101.99, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $103.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFL posted a 52-week range of $86.46-$115.50.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was -3.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $542.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $484.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $107.30.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aflac Inc industry. Aflac Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.32%, in contrast to 59.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Pres. and Rep. Director, ALIJ sold 37,000 shares at the rate of 105.59, making the entire transaction reach 3,906,941 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,992.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aflac Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.77% and is forecasted to reach 7.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aflac Inc (AFL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.92, and its Beta score is 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.53.

In the same vein, AFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.41, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Inc (AFL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aflac Inc, AFL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.84.

Raw Stochastic average of Aflac Inc (AFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.18% that was lower than 26.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.